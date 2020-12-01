Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 2,475.0% in November

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 2,475.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NWITY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS NWITY opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Network International has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

