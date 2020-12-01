Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $14,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

