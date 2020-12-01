New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of -162.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

NYSE SNR opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

