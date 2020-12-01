NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NCSYF stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.83. NICE has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $239.52.
NICE Company Profile
Read More: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.