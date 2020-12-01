NIO (NYSE:NIO) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.70 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.
Shares of NIO opened at $50.53 on Friday. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
