NIO (NYSE:NIO) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NIO opened at $50.53 on Friday. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NIO by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 167,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

