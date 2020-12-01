Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 841.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.72% of Norfolk Southern worth $47,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $237.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

