NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.33 ($34.51).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.92 ($43.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.06 ($49.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 632.76.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.