Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.47.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
