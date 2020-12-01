Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

