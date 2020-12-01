NuCypher (NU) Price Up 86.6% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 78.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 86.6% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and $9.76 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,039,543,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,250,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

NuCypher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.