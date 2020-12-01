Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

