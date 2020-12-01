O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 523.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 37,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $442.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

