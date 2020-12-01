Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $80.15. 198,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

