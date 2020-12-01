Peet DeFi Price Hits $9.92 on Top Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Peet DeFi token can currently be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00051028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $259,827.01 and $9.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00161251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00291858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00916633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00447632 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00157601 BTC.

Peet DeFi Token Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,202 tokens. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Token Trading

Peet DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

