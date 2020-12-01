Peter George Purchases 46,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Peter George bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Shares of BMK opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Get Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) alerts:

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.