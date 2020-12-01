Peter George Purchases 46,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Peter George bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,054.61).
Shares of BMK opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.
Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Company Profile
