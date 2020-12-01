Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 3,664.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MHI stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

