Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

