PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

