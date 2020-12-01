PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.