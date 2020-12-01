ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $23.60 Average PT from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE PRA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 53.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 87.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

