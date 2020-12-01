Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 105,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

PSEC stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

