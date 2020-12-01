Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,952 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.