Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,952 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

