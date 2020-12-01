Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $117,183,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 231,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.80. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.