Qbao Market Capitalization Achieves $143,972.13 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $143,972.13 and $93.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000096 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000072 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

