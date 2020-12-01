QLC Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $246,518.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $246,518.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

