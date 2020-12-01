Qredit Reaches One Day Volume of $7,217.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Qredit has a market capitalization of $164,021.30 and approximately $7,217.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000412 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.