Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth $841,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

LGLV stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

