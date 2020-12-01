Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 801 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gavea Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12,928.7% in the third quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 17,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,930,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $400,207,000 after buying an additional 350,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,428 shares of company stock worth $112,808,858 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

