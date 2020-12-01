Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

