Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

AMGN stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

