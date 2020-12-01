Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

