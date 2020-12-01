RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Holdings Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $36,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $88,110 and sold 637,932 shares worth $19,872,024. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

