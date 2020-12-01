Raymond James Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA)

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$3.50 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -62.50.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

