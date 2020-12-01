Rentberry Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $120,607.20 and approximately $414.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00383750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.02791871 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

