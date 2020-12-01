Rewardiqa Market Cap Tops $175,804.60 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 92.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Rewardiqa token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $175,804.60 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 92.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00436003 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00176445 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00858132 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000187 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000152 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00019079 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

REW is a token. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

