Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.