Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

ROK opened at $255.56 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

