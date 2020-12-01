Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Up 5,336.4% in November

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 5,336.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Get Rocky Mountain High Brands alerts:

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand management company. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp oil and hemp extract-infused products. It provides products in various categories, including beverage, food, fitness, skin care, and other products. The company offers CBD-infused waters, gummies, water soluble concentrates, tinctures, capsules, triple relief salves, and serenity hemp lotions; naturally flavored citrus and mango energy drinks, low calorie coconut energy lime, and naturally flavored lemonade and black tea; and hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots, as well as high alkaline spring water.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.