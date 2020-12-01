Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

ROYMY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

