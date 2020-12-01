Ruff Price Tops $0.0052 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $539,082.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00394151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02820146 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

