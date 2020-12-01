Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 317.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,602,000 after purchasing an additional 647,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 605.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,880,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,751,000 after purchasing an additional 348,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

