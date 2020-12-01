Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

