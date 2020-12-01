Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Safehold by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,601,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,406,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,590 shares of company stock worth $3,088,203 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.