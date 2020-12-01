Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.