Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $154.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,280,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

