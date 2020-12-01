See results about (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 360 at Royal Bank of Canada

See results about (LON:J) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of See results about in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on See results about from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 537.71 ($7.03).

