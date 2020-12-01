Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JMP Group worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

JMP Group stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,377.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 11,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,966.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 242,000 shares of company stock worth $597,631. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

