Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Rises By 3,500.0%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STK. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

