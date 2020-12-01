Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 6,980.0%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 6,980.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.