Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Increases By 177.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EMXC stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

